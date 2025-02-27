ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.

US President Donald Trump has denied that he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  a dictator. He said this in the Oval Office, answering the question whether he still considers the Ukrainian leader a “dictator,” UNN reports.

“Did I say that?” Trump replied.

He added that he could not believe he had called Zelensky a dictator.

Last week, Trump harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, that he was not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a “dictator.” 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

