Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

US President Donald Trump has denied that he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. He said this in the Oval Office, answering the question whether he still considers the Ukrainian leader a “dictator,” UNN reports.

“Did I say that?” Trump replied.

He added that he could not believe he had called Zelensky a dictator.

Recall

Last week, Trump harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Britain criticized Trump's statement calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” KIIS refuted Trump's words about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating, pointing to 60% of Ukrainians' trust.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, that he was not offended by US President Donald Trump for calling him a “dictator.”