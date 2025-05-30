The Supreme Court allowed Trump to revoke protection for over 530,000 migrants

The decision announced today was unsigned and had no reasoning, but two judges appointed by Democratic presidents dissented.

Details

President Donald Trump's administration may temporarily strip more than 530,000 migrants living in the United States of their legal status. This was decided on Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reference

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security in March terminated a program introduced by former President Joe Biden that protected immigrants fleeing economic and political turmoil in their countries.

The "CHNV" program was introduced in late 2022 under the Democratic presidency of Biden and expanded in early 2023.

The new order puts more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela at risk of deportation.

After Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office ordering the Department of Homeland Security to get rid of the relevant programs, several immigrant rights groups sued the Republican president's administration. The court blocked the cancellation of CHNV. But the U.S. government appealed to the Supreme Court.

Comment by the servants of Themis

In their dissenting opinion, Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor warned of "devastating consequences" for affected foreign nationals. Their lives will be "turned upside down" while the litigation continues.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to create a Remigration Office for the deportation of unassimilated foreigners. This move has drawn criticism and accusations of supporting ethnic cleansing policies.

