Aggressive breakthrough attempts: over 500 migrants attacked the Polish border from Belarus

Over the past weekend, more than 520 foreigners tried to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus. Recent attempts to cross the border have the highest rates in recent weeks. This is reported by UNN referring to the Polish Border Guard.

Details

The most intense attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, with more than 220 people trying to break through the border every day, mostly in the Podlasie Voivodeship.

In two cases, large groups — several dozen people each — tried to break through the defense, acting aggressively. Migrants threw stones and branches, and damaged police cars near Białowieża, smashing windows.

Addition

The detainees on the Belarusian-Polish border last weekend were predominantly citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and African countries. Since the beginning of May, Polish border guards have recorded more than 1,900 attempts to cross illegally from the Belarusian side.

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected