Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Aggressive breakthrough attempts: over 500 migrants attacked the Polish border from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

Over the past weekend, more than 520 foreigners tried to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus. Most of the violators are citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and African countries.

Aggressive breakthrough attempts: over 500 migrants attacked the Polish border from Belarus

Over the past weekend, more than 520 foreigners tried to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus. Recent attempts to cross the border have the highest rates in recent weeks. This is reported by UNN referring to the Polish Border Guard.

Details

The most intense attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, with more than 220 people trying to break through the border every day, mostly in the Podlasie Voivodeship.

In two cases, large groups — several dozen people each — tried to break through the defense, acting aggressively. Migrants threw stones and branches, and damaged police cars near Białowieża, smashing windows.

Addition

The detainees on the Belarusian-Polish border last weekend were predominantly citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and African countries. Since the beginning of May, Polish border guards have recorded more than 1,900 attempts to cross illegally from the Belarusian side.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

