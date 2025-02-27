Drones attacked a suburb of Kharkiv: there is a victim

In the suburbs of Kharkiv, enemy drones were recorded, as a result of which one person was injured. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At 20:15, the head of the RMA warned in Telegram that the occupiers were launching drone strikes in Kharkiv region

"There were hits in the suburbs of Kharkiv," wrote Sinegubov.

Later he added that there is currently information about one wounded.

"The threat of drones remains. Don't leave your shelters!" the head of the RMA urged.

