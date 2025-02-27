Russia's attacks in Donetsk region claimed 7 lives and wounded 11 others

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 3,456 times at the front line and residential areas in Donetsk region. The shelling of seven settlements killed 7 people and injured 11 others. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Seven dead and 11 wounded in 24 hours: Donetsk police document Russian crimes against civilians. Russian troops struck 3,456 times at the front line and residential areas," the statement reads.

According to the information, on February 26, the enemy fired at seven localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Siversk, the villages of Bahatyr, Dovha Balka, Illinivka.

85 civilian objects were destroyed, including 42 residential buildings.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a Russian air strike on February 26, 5 people were killed and 11 others were wounded in Kostyantynivka. 52 civilian objects were damaged, including more than 20 residential buildings.

According to the police, Russia dropped at least 6 FAB-250 bombs on the city and its outskirts.