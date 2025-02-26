ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43042 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86236 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114378 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106685 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149646 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120187 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135919 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133994 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124685 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42509 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33251 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119359 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46605 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37169 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119359 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149646 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193032 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193380 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123638 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125778 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155506 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135951 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143392 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133989 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the USA on subsoil. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an agreement with the United States on subsoil. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

"Soon Ukraine will take an important step within the framework of the Victory Plan. An agreement with the USA on the creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund will be signed. As a result of the work of the negotiating teams, this agreement has become much better. The agreement no longer contains either a $500 billion debt, or any other. There is no longer an unfair clause that for every $1 of new aid, Ukraine must pay back $2. There are no unfair positions that the fund will belong only to America. Now it is about joint ownership of the fund by Ukraine and the USA", Shmyhal said.

He noted that the agreement will have 6 key positions:

  • first - Ukraine and the USA are creating a Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will be jointly owned and jointly managed by the governments of our two countries;
    • second - Ukrainian subsoil and resources remain Ukrainian, they are not transferred to the ownership of the USA or anyone else;
      • third - Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from its natural resource assets to the Fund;
        • fourth - the USA will make contributions to the Fund in the form of funds, financial instruments and other assets critical for the reconstruction of Ukraine;
          • fifth - the funds collected by the Fund will be invested exclusively in projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine. In fact, it is a Fund for the future generations of Ukrainians;
            • sixth - the agreement takes into account our obligations within the framework of the European integration process, that is, there will be no contradictions and conflicts with our European integration obligations.

              As a result of signing the agreement, Ukraine will receive a double benefit. We are attracting American investments and technologies for the reconstruction of Ukraine, and we are accumulating a resource for the implementation of strategic projects for the well-being of every Ukrainian. Today, the government is making the decisions necessary for the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA

              - Shmyhal added.

              Reminder

              The final version of the agreement with the USA on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually developed", but this agreement and signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

              After the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the USA Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a representative of the government will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Further work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

              The agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals will provide for the creation of a restoration fund for Ukraine, where 50% will be the contribution of Ukraine.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              EconomyPolitics
              united-statesUnited States
              ukraineUkraine
              denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

              Contact us about advertising