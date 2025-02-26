The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an agreement with the United States on subsoil. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

"Soon Ukraine will take an important step within the framework of the Victory Plan. An agreement with the USA on the creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund will be signed. As a result of the work of the negotiating teams, this agreement has become much better. The agreement no longer contains either a $500 billion debt, or any other. There is no longer an unfair clause that for every $1 of new aid, Ukraine must pay back $2. There are no unfair positions that the fund will belong only to America. Now it is about joint ownership of the fund by Ukraine and the USA", Shmyhal said.

He noted that the agreement will have 6 key positions:

first - Ukraine and the USA are creating a Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will be jointly owned and jointly managed by the governments of our two countries;

second - Ukrainian subsoil and resources remain Ukrainian, they are not transferred to the ownership of the USA or anyone else;

third - Ukraine will contribute 50% of future revenues from its natural resource assets to the Fund;

fourth - the USA will make contributions to the Fund in the form of funds, financial instruments and other assets critical for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

fifth - the funds collected by the Fund will be invested exclusively in projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine. In fact, it is a Fund for the future generations of Ukrainians;

sixth - the agreement takes into account our obligations within the framework of the European integration process, that is, there will be no contradictions and conflicts with our European integration obligations.

As a result of signing the agreement, Ukraine will receive a double benefit. We are attracting American investments and technologies for the reconstruction of Ukraine, and we are accumulating a resource for the implementation of strategic projects for the well-being of every Ukrainian. Today, the government is making the decisions necessary for the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - Shmyhal added.

Reminder

The final version of the agreement with the USA on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually developed", but this agreement and signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the USA Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a representative of the government will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Further work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals will provide for the creation of a restoration fund for Ukraine, where 50% will be the contribution of Ukraine.