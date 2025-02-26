Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but the United States will remain Ukraine's partner. This was reported by UNN.

"I will not provide security guarantees. Let Europe do it, because we are talking about Europe, it is in their interest, it is their neighbor, but we will make an effort to make sure that everything goes well, but we will remain partners with Ukraine. We need rare earth metals, and they have a lot of them," Trump said.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an agreement with the United States on subsoil.

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The Ukraine-US agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution.