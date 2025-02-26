ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

Kyiv  •  UNN

Trump said that Europe, not the United States, should provide security guarantees to Ukraine. At the same time, the United States will remain Ukraine's partner and is interested in cooperation on rare earth metals.

US President Donald Trump said that Europe should provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but the United States will remain Ukraine's partner. This was reported by UNN.

"I will not provide security guarantees. Let Europe do it, because we are talking about Europe, it is in their interest, it is their neighbor, but we will make an effort to make sure that everything goes well, but we will remain partners with Ukraine. We need rare earth metals, and they have a lot of them," Trump said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the signing of an agreement with the United States on subsoil. 

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The Ukraine-US agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, where 50% will be Ukraine's contribution.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

