Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43674 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86817 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114528 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106761 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149707 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines
February 27, 11:16 AM • 24608 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24608 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 33687 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119444 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119444 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 46975 views

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46975 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119444 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119444 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149708 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193062 views

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193062 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193411 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193411 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123656 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125806 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125806 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155521 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155521 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135964 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143405 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 192812 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 192812 views

Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.

Barron's reported on February 25 that Ukraine and the United States could sign a deal on minerals and reconstruction as early as this Friday, February 28. The signing may take place in Washington. UNN collected the main information around the agreement.

The FT reports that Kyiv has agreed terms with Washington on a minerals deal that Ukrainian officials hope will improve relations with the Trump administration and pave the way for a long-term US security commitment.

Recent statements by US President Donald Trump on the deal

On February 26, Trump said that he had “heard” about a possible visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington on February 28. He also said he was “not opposed to such a visit.

Commenting on the Ukraine minerals deal, the US leader said that the two countries “almost have a deal”. He also noted that “we will address” Ukraine's future security “later.

According to CNN, Trump also commented on what Ukraine would gain from the deal.

“350 billion dollars (this may be the so-called “debt” for the assistance provided, but Trump did not specify - ed.) and a lot of equipment, military hardware, and the right to continue fighting,” Trump said.

The BBC wrote that Trump said he had insisted on access to mineral deposits in Ukraine in exchange for the military aid the US provided to the country.

“We want that money back,” Trump said.

The US President said that the deal could be “for trillion dollars.

Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing23.02.25, 14:42 • 59982 views

Initial conditions in the USA

On February 18, The Telegraph reported that the proposed US agreement on access to Ukraine's natural resources provided for Washington's control over mineral and oil and gas resources, ports and other infrastructure.

The document showed that Donald Trump's demands go far beyond US control of Ukraine's most important minerals, covering everything from ports and infrastructure to oil and gas.

The final version of the agreement, dated February 24 and seen by the FT, provides for the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50 percent of the proceeds from the “future monetization” of state-owned mineral resources, including oil and gas, and related logistics. The fund will invest in projects in Ukraine.

It excludes mineral resources that are already contributing to the Ukrainian state treasury, meaning that it will not cover the current activities of Naftogaz or Ukrnafta, the largest gas and oil producers in Ukraine.

However, the agreement makes no reference to the U.S. security guaranteesthat Kyiv initially insisted on in exchange for agreeing to the deal. It also leaves important issues such as the size of the US share in the fund and the terms of the “joint ownership” agreements to be settled in subsequent agreements.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, who led the negotiations, told the Financial Times that the deal was “only part of the picture.

On February 24, UNN sources explainedthat this is a framework agreement on a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine and investments, which can be filled, in particular, with revenues from resources.

Statements of the President of Ukraine on the agreement

On February 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first deal proposed by the United States, which included a 50-50 split, was not in Ukraine's interests and did not contain the necessary security guarantees.

On February 23, Zelenskiy also said that he could be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid to Ukraine in exchange for the US profiting from the country's mineral resources.

In addition, the President of Ukraine emphasized, when commenting on the minerals agreement, that he would not sign something that would be paid to 10 generations of Ukrainians .

Bloomberg reported on February 25 that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is expected to recommend signing an agreement with the United States on joint development of key mineral resources on Wednesday, February 26 .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsPublications
naftogazNaftogaz
financial-timesFinancial Times
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

