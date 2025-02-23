Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8890 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 27136 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116556 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147382 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115102 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54348 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81286 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34987 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103892 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 47052 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138389 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170916 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23610 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131981 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162457 views
Actual
Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing

Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60018 views

The agreement on rare earth minerals between Ukraine and the United States may be signed in Washington with the mandatory presence of the presidents. The document envisages investments and resembles the Marshall Plan.

The agreement on rare earth minerals is being discussed. The agreement is likely to be signed in Washington, D.C., and the presence of the presidents is mandatory. This opinion was expressed to UNN by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian side plans to have a meeting of the presidents. So that the agreement is first parishioned and then signed. It can be in Ukraine if the US president comes, but it is more likely to be in Washington

- Podolyak said.

When asked who would sign the agreement, Podolyak replied: "Everything will depend on the protocol that will be written there. In my opinion, the presence of the presidents is mandatory. Will they personally sign, or will, for example, the prime minister from the Ukrainian side and, accordingly, a comparable person from the American side sign?

Podolyak noted that the agreement itself is currently being discussed.

Podolyak commented on media reports that the agreement has become tougher for Ukraine.

"No, I don't understand what tougher means. There are conditions that are acceptable to the American side, and there are conditions that Ukraine needs. Ukraine is interested in investments, in understanding how much these investments will be, at what time to enter so that Ukraine understands how much profit it can expect from a joint project. The second component is security guarantees," Podolyak said.

In addition, he said that what the American side is proposing is a bit like the Marshall Plan.

"What the American side is proposing is a bit like the Marshall Plan for Europe after World War II. It's just a matter of talking through the details, and Ukraine clearly understands its needs. All that is happening in the information space today is an attempt to strengthen its negotiating position. The real negotiations are at the level of the competent ministries, in this case the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Defense and the Presidential Administration on both sides," Podolyak said.

Addendum

Podolyak previously stated that work on a rare earth minerals agreement with the United States is ongoing. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.

A UNN source reportedthat Ukraine had offered the American side to come to Washington to talk about signing the agreement and that the US was considering it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing | УНН