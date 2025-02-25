Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

uken
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8711 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36326 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111617 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116552 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147342 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115101 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54145 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81085 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34737 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103857 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 46801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107783 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138357 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5010 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23402 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131956 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133880 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162436 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141359 views

Pantone has presented a new color “Drew Barrymore Yellow” in honor of the actress's 50th birthday. The sunny yellow shade symbolizes Drew Barrymore's optimism and creative energy.

Pantone has created a color in honor of Drew Barrymore, and it is a sunny yellow shade that symbolizes her cheerfulness, optimism and creative energy. Named "Drew Barrymore Yellow", this color was an unexpected gift for the actress on her 50th birthday. This was written by Fast Company ,and reported by UNN.

To celebrate the talk show host's 50th birthday, Pantone unexpectedly presented Drew Barrymore with a new color - "Drew Barrymore Yellow". It is a soft, creamy yellow shade chosen to reflect her tireless optimism, creative energy and positive influence on others.

Previously, Pantone has collaborated with other celebrities to produce colors in their honor, including Team Coco Orange for Conan O'Brien, Ultra Black for rapper Nas, and Brady Blue for Tom Brady. Prince also received his own color, "Love Symbol #2," as a tribute to his favorite purple piano.

Being named a Pantone color is a rarity and an even greater honor as it becomes an important part of a celebrity's brand.

"Color is a language, and each one conveys its own unique message and meaning," explained Lori Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

For Drew Barrymore, the color choice was made without her input to emphasize her contributions to film, art, television and design.

Yellow is already actively used on the stage of her show The Drew Barrymore Show, and the actress herself is very familiar with it: in the show's Instagram profile photo, she poses with a smile in a yellow outfit on a yellow background.

Pantone hopes that this warm shade will be associated with pleasant rest and relaxation.

It is not yet known how this color will be used in the show. Pressman noted that this is only in the initial stages of planning, but the Pantone team is going to work closely with Drew's team to integrate the new color into her designs.

Recall

In 2025, the Pantone Color Institute decided on the main color of the next year. It was "Mocha Mousse." 

Julia Kotwicka

