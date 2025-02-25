Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has created a color in honor of Drew Barrymore, and it is a sunny yellow shade that symbolizes her cheerfulness, optimism and creative energy. Named "Drew Barrymore Yellow", this color was an unexpected gift for the actress on her 50th birthday. This was written by Fast Company ,and reported by UNN.

Previously, Pantone has collaborated with other celebrities to produce colors in their honor, including Team Coco Orange for Conan O'Brien, Ultra Black for rapper Nas, and Brady Blue for Tom Brady. Prince also received his own color, "Love Symbol #2," as a tribute to his favorite purple piano.

Being named a Pantone color is a rarity and an even greater honor as it becomes an important part of a celebrity's brand.

"Color is a language, and each one conveys its own unique message and meaning," explained Lori Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

For Drew Barrymore, the color choice was made without her input to emphasize her contributions to film, art, television and design.

Yellow is already actively used on the stage of her show The Drew Barrymore Show, and the actress herself is very familiar with it: in the show's Instagram profile photo, she poses with a smile in a yellow outfit on a yellow background.

Pantone hopes that this warm shade will be associated with pleasant rest and relaxation.

It is not yet known how this color will be used in the show. Pressman noted that this is only in the initial stages of planning, but the Pantone team is going to work closely with Drew's team to integrate the new color into her designs.

Recall

In 2025, the Pantone Color Institute decided on the main color of the next year. It was "Mocha Mousse."