Kisses, first calls, smiles and tears: first footage with defenders who returned from captivity

Today, July 4, Ukraine conducted another exchange after agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022, writes UNN.

"Today, another group of Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity. This is a continuation of the exchange process according to the Istanbul agreements. Among those released are seriously wounded, seriously ill, and also servicemen under 25 years old. The youngest released is only 20 years old. The exchange process continues. We are working on the release of all Ukrainians," - wrote the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets showed footage of the return of Ukrainian military personnel.

In particular, Lubinets showed the first calls to relatives, and how Ukrainian prisoners kiss Ukrainian soil upon returning home.

"Mommy, hello..." - the first words of the liberated Defender from captivity. These simple but sincere words are filled with incredible joy and symbolize a return to life and hope for the future," Lubinets captioned the video.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that most Ukrainian prisoners, including National Guardsmen and border guards, had been in captivity since 2022.

"Among them are those convicted by Russia, whom we managed to bring home as a result of complex negotiations. Some have injuries and significant health problems. Ahead is examination, treatment, and long-term recovery. We will take care of comprehensive assistance and support for our Heroes," - reported Klymenko.

Also, the National Guard showed a video of the return of Ukrainian military personnel.

The State Border Guard Service also showed the first calls to relatives.

"Hello, Dad." It's hard to find words when you see a man hearing the voice of his children for the first time in a long time. Or learning about the birth of his daughter. Some still don't believe they've returned to their native land," the SBGS captioned the video.

The Ground Forces reported that today they managed to return a group of defenders from the categories "wounded and seriously ill" and "under 25 years old," as well as civilians.

"Most of them were held captive since 2022. Today, defenders who defended Ukraine in various regions are returning home: Donetsk region and Mariupol, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region. These are soldiers of the Ground Forces, Navy, Territorial Defense Forces of the National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and State Special Transport Service. The youngest liberated defender is only 20 years old. The oldest is 59 years old. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also released," - reported the Ground Forces.

