The leader of the Khimprom drug cartel, Burkin, mentioned Oleh Tatarov as an obstacle to removing the head of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime (DCDRC), Dmytro Torhal, in threats against him. Andrii Niebytov, deputy head of the National Police and chief of the Criminal Police, told LIGA.net in an interview.

According to Niebytov, in the recordings, the leader of Khimprom calls Tatarov "a comrade from the OP who, for some reason, doesn’t like us." "It sounds much harsher there," he added. If investigators allow it, the recordings will be made public.

Niebytov called the references in the recordings to Tatarov being "at the top" revenge for destroyed criminal projects.

"Documenting criminal groups of an international scale requires the assistance of various government bodies, coordination among them, and a unified position—as you wish, this can be called political will," he stressed.

Intermediaries offered $2 million to have Torhal removed from office. Only the then-head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi (now the Minister of Internal Affairs), could sign the order, but this did not happen. According to Niebytov, Burkin’s associates were "swindling" him out of money, while Torhal, who was receiving direct threats, not only retained his position but also became a police general.

The police had been systematically dismantling Khimprom’s structure since 2023 in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Joint investigative and operational groups were also established with law enforcement officers from Albania, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Czech Republic, resulting in the detention of more than 50 participants. Regarding Burkin’s extradition, the police are currently working with the DEA and Mexico—he has twice been placed on the international wanted list under Interpol red notices.

Burkin declared his readiness to cooperate with the NABU and SAPO. Niebytov assumes that in this way he wants to obtain whistleblower status or another status instead of being a suspect, which would allow him to avoid criminal liability under other articles. "I think this is not a workable situation, and he will not carry it out," he said.

The National Police notified Yehor Burkin of suspicion of ordering and organizing violent crimes, as well as creating recruitment call centers. This concerns the creation of a criminal organization, extortion, intentional destruction of property, and drug trafficking (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 194, and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).