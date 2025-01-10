Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy Russian refinery in Bulgaria

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122711 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130720 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131285 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73628 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124589 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123053 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68449 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82962 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166149 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160203 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123053 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124589 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132863 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150245 views
Actual
Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy Russian refinery in Bulgaria

Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy Russian refinery in Bulgaria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22530 views

KazMunayGas proposes to buy Bulgaria's only oil refinery from Russia's Lukoil. The deal could strengthen the position of Kazakh oil in Europe and double the company's refining capacity in the region.

Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunayGas has offered $1 billion to acquire the only oil refinery in Bulgaria, Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas, which is currently owned by Russia's Lukoil.

This is reported by Euractiv, UNN.

DetailsDetails

This step demonstrates the strengthening of Kazakh oil's position in Europe amid the refusal of Russian energy resources after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Increased influence of KazMunayGas in Europe

Burgas currently receives about 40% of its supplies from KazMunayGas, and the potential deal will strengthen the Kazakh company's position in the European market.

KazMunayGas already owns the Romanian oil refining company Rompetrol, which, in turn, operates a network of gas stations in Bulgaria. The deal will allow the Kazakh company to more than double its oil refining capacity in Europe.

After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, European refineries have significantly increased their imports of Kazakh oil. According to Bloomberg, they now buy about 80% of the oil transported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, compared to 50% before the war.

Potential buyers and the role of Swiss companies

The Swiss company Litasco, a subsidiary of Lukoil, has already received offers from several potential buyers, including KazMunayGas. The Kazakh company is also discussing financing for a possible acquisition with the Swiss Vitol Group, the world's largest independent oil and gas trader, which is active in Kazakhstan.

One of Vitol's subsidiaries has a license to trade electricity and gas in Bulgaria, which may facilitate the deal. Other bidders and the Bulgarian government's positionIn December, the Bulgarian government confirmed that Hungarian oil and gas company MOL was among the candidates for Burgas.

In late December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Bulgaria, and this issue was allegedly discussed during official meetings. In early 2024, Bulgaria will ban Lukoil from refining Russian oil, forcing the company to increase the share of Kazakh oil in its supplies to 40%, with the rest coming from the Middle East.

Terms of the deal and prospects According to Bloomberg sources, the sale of the plant in Bulgaria may take about a month. One of the key conditions of the deal is that the funds must be transferred to Litasco, which is not subject to Western sanctions. At the same time, the company must guarantee that the money will not be transferred to Russia.

Despite the fact that the announced $1 billion deal seems insignificant, KazMunayGas is seeking the support of the Bulgarian government, arguing that the plant is optimized for processing oil similar in characteristics to Kazakh oil.

Bulgaria's Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov said in December that the government is “closely monitoring the process, but cannot directly influence the change of ownership, as the plant currently has one private majority owner.

Recall

A bill to ban the transit of Russian oil has appeared in the Rada.

Oil prices rose on January 8 as supplies from Russia and OPEC declined. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
opecOPEC
bulgariaBulgaria
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising