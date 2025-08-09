It is important that Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again: Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Macron

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
August 9, 06:10 AM • 27991 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 166426 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 97325 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 243229 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 232675 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 101384 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145071 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 77795 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 55885 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 39065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news
Trump administration increases pressure on Harvard over patents and research fundingAugust 9, 04:10 AM • 15587 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 31280 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideo08:59 AM • 6748 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09:42 AM • 19863 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW09:59 AM • 30340 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 243246 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 148686 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 232690 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 230357 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 164331 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Kharkiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 230366 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 200753 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 212016 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 214686 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 201218 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times

It is important that Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again: Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, exchanging views on the diplomatic situation. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a real end to the war and reliable security foundations.

It is important that Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again: Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. They exchanged views on the diplomatic situation, UNN reports.

Spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Grateful for the support. Exchanged views on the diplomatic situation

- Zelenskyy reported on X.

According to him, Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible for real peace.

London announced on Saturday a key meeting of security advisers on peace in Ukraine09.08.25, 15:12 • 1454 views

It is truly important that the Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again. We all need a real end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and that they shared the same vision of "the need for a truly sustainable peace for Ukraine and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible."

Zelenskyy's refusal risks angering Trump - NYT09.08.25, 13:19 • 2186 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Keir Starmer
Luhansk Oblast
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine