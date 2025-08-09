It is important that Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again: Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. They exchanged views on the diplomatic situation, UNN reports.

Spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Grateful for the support. Exchanged views on the diplomatic situation - Zelenskyy reported on X.

According to him, Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible for real peace.

London announced on Saturday a key meeting of security advisers on peace in Ukraine

It is truly important that the Russians do not manage to deceive anyone again. We all need a real end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and that they shared the same vision of "the need for a truly sustainable peace for Ukraine and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible."

Zelenskyy's refusal risks angering Trump - NYT

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

After the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.