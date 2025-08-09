$41.460.00
London announced on Saturday a key meeting of security advisers on peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1452 views

A meeting of security advisers will be held in London with the participation of representatives from the USA, Ukraine, and Europe. Progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace will be discussed.

London announced on Saturday a key meeting of security advisers on peace in Ukraine

London will today host a meeting of security advisers involving representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting will be led by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President J.D. Vance, the press service of the British Prime Minister reported, according to UNN.

Details

"The Prime Minister spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this morning. They looked forward to today's meeting of national security advisers from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, which will be hosted by the UK Foreign Secretary and the US Vice President," the statement reads.

As stated, the leaders of both countries "agreed that this would be a vital forum for discussing progress in securing a just and lasting peace."

"Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to end this barbaric war and agreed that we must continue to pressure Putin to end his illegal war," the statement noted.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as indicated, "concluded the conversation by reiterating his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people."

As CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, citing sources, "Vice President J.D. Vance is in the UK today meeting with European national security advisers on Russia/Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

