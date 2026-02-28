Iran's regime must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons - Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the US-Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons, which would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Netanyahu stated this on social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a few minutes ago, Israel and the United States launched an operation to eliminate an existential threat from the terrorist regime in Iran. I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership. For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for "death to Israel," "death to America." It has shed our blood, killed many Americans, and committed mass murders of its own people. This brutal terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons, which would enable it to threaten all of humanity. - Netanyahu stated.

He stated that the US and Israel would create conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.

The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people - Persians, Kurds, Azerbaijanis, Balochis, and Ahwazis - to throw off the yoke of tyranny and create a free and peaceful Iran. I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, to follow the instructions of the Civil Defense Command. In the coming days, during Operation "Lion's Roar," we will all need patience and fortitude. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel. - Netanyahu added.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the tranquility of American citizens and the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.