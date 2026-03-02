Iran's National Security Secretary officially refused any negotiations with the US

Photo: Reuters

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has publicly announced the complete cessation of diplomatic contacts with Washington, despite previous attempts to initiate dialogue through intermediaries. Larijani announced this on his X social media page, UNN writes.

Details

Larijani's decision to make Iran's position public through social media sent a clear signal to both the domestic audience and the White House about the impossibility of compromise.

We will not negotiate with the United States – the head of the security service briefly summarized, effectively closing the communication channel that they tried to build through Oman.

This happened after the latest series of missile attacks on Iranian facilities finally destroyed the basis for a nuclear deal, turning the confrontation into a direct military clash.

Change in the strategy of Iran's security apparatus

Despite the fact that Ali Larijani is not part of the official triumvirate governing the country after Khamenei's death, he remains a key figure who controls military efforts and intelligence.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history

His refusal to negotiate, which was previously considered a chance for de-escalation, indicates an increased influence of the radical wing in the Iranian leadership. Now Larijani's efforts are focused on coordinating retaliatory strikes and strengthening defense, which puts an end to years of attempts by Washington and Tehran to resolve the nuclear issue at the negotiating table.

Recall

Trump stated that the new leaders of Iran "want to talk," and a senior White House official told CNN that he would "eventually" talk to the potential new leadership.

Later, Trump told ABC News that the candidates for the new head of Iran, named by the US, who could lead Iran, were killed in Saturday's strike.