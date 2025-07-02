Iran officially suspended cooperation with the IAEA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed a law suspending his country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog. This was reported by Newsweek, citing Iran's state media Tasnim, according to UNN.

It is reported that the Iranian parliament had previously voted to suspend this cooperation.

We are aware of these reports. The IAEA awaits further official information from Iran - an IAEA spokesperson told Newsweek.

Iran may use the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA as leverage in future negotiations regarding its nuclear program. Although no negotiations are currently foreseen after Tehran rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to immediately resume diplomatic talks on the issue.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that it was unrealistic for the IAEA to expect a return to normal cooperation so quickly after the US and Israeli strikes. Iran accused the UN Agency of being unable to guarantee the safety of nuclear inspectors.

The United States obtained intercepted communications between high-ranking Iranian officials who discussed this month's US military strikes on Iran's nuclear program. The US claims that Iranian officials are downplaying the damage from the US attack.

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN stated that uranium enrichment in Iran "will never stop" and is the country's right under the NPT.

