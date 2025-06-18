$41.530.01
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 7644 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 18913 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19886 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49372 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 40849 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58078 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118235 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66436 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77013 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104958 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Publications
Exclusives
Iran maximizes oil exports despite conflict - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Iran has sharply increased oil exports following the escalation of the conflict with Israel. The country aims to support revenues by dispersing tankers and maintaining supply stability through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran maximizes oil exports despite conflict - Bloomberg

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran has increased tensions over the security of the waterway in the Strait of Hormuz. But in this situation, Tehran is trying to maximize exports, which would be a way to support revenues.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The war between Israel and Iran has led to rising oil prices and tanker rates, as traders and investors bet on disruptions to oil flows and cargo traffic from the world's largest oil-producing region. But at the same time, according to data from a company specializing in monitoring illicit shipments, Iran's oil exports have surged since the escalation of the conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran began.

There are currently no signs that Israel has attacked Iran's oil export infrastructure, Bloomberg writes. Meanwhile, Tehran is likely concerned about a situation that could change unfavorably for the current authorities. As the publication writes, in this sense, maximizing exports would be a way to support supply and revenue - at least in the short term.

As far as I'm concerned, it's quite clear what they're doing. They're trying to move as many barrels as possible, but security is their top priority

- Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers, said about Iran's approach.

Reference

TankerTrackers specializes in verifying satellite imagery to fill gaps in the industry's main tool for monitoring vessel movements, the so-called automatic identification system signals.

Why is this useful when it comes to Iran? The point is that many vessels associated with trade with this country have turned off their automatic transmissions, making them difficult to track.

Oil is stored in densely packed storage tanks in Kharg, making it more vulnerable to attacks than cargoes on ships scattered around the Persian Gulf or en route to China.

Dispersion Strategy and Stability in Iran's Oil Supply

Satellite imagery of the area southeast of Kharg, where tankers typically wait before loading, shows that empty vessels have been dispersed since the start of Israeli attacks.

Iran employed a similar strategy of dispersing waiting tankers when it was previously attacked by Israel in October. At that time, it also ensured uninterrupted exports.

Another sign that flows from the Middle East region are not being restricted is that tanker tracking data collected by Bloomberg indicates no noticeable changes in oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Can do, can't do: Trump commented on the US's potential participation in a war against Iran18.06.25, 18:03 • 950 views

There have also been no significant changes in the speed at which vessels are moving through the waterway, which accounts for about a fifth of the world's oil production.

Addendum

No significant attacks on commercial shipping in the region have been recorded since last week. Although on Tuesday, June 17, two oil tankers collided off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and caught fire

The vessels caught fire, but there were no casualties or oil spills.

As the end of the conflict seems nowhere in sight, markets are on edge. Any blockage of the waterway or disruption of oil flow could cause a sharp increase in crude oil prices and affect importing countries, especially in Asia, DW writes.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the main destinations – these four countries together account for almost 70% of all crude oil and condensate flows passing through the strait.

These markets are likely to be the most affected by shipping disruptions.

Any actions by Iran aimed at disrupting oil flow through this waterway could also jeopardize Tehran's relations with Arab states of the Persian Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – countries with which Iran has carefully improved relations in recent years.

Recall

UNN reported that oil prices continue to rise against the backdrop of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.71 a barrel at 04:40 GMT (07:40 Kyiv time). WTI crude oil futures rose by 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.19 a barrel.

European Commission has officially proposed a plan for the EU to abandon Russian gas and oil: what is envisaged17.06.25, 16:19 • 2600 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Tehran
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
China
Japan
Iran
