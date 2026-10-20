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Iran declares "closest" strategic relations with Russia in history - Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Moscow have grown closer than ever before. He said this after talks in Tehran.

Iran declares "closest" strategic relations with Russia in history - Al Jazeera

Iran and Russia currently maintain the closest strategic relations in history. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, Al Jazeera reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

Never in our history have Iran and Russia cooperated as closely as they do now

- his statement reads.

Additionally

Earlier, the head of the British domestic intelligence service said that Iran was stepping up attempts to strike important facilities, including military bases in the United Kingdom, while Russia was intensifying its hybrid war against Ukraine's allies.

Reminder

The number of armed conflicts has already reached its highest level since World War II. Russia's war against Ukraine, the confrontation between the United States and Iran, and tensions surrounding Taiwan could escalate into a global confrontation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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