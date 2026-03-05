Iran and Israel continue to exchange blows - what is known on the 6th day of the war

On Thursday morning, Iran and its proxies continued their attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf, as the war entered its sixth day and affected ships, one of which sank in international waters off the coast of Sri Lanka, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Here's what's known as of this morning:

international waters: more than 80 people died after an Iranian warship sank in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lankan officials said after a US submarine fired a torpedo;

Iran: Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes on Tehran targeting "military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. These latest strikes mark the 11th wave of Israeli attacks on Tehran since February 28;

Israel: According to the Israeli military, Iran fired three waves of missiles at Israel overnight. The latest shelling, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m., triggered sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel;

Lebanon: According to the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli overnight strikes hit several command centers in the Lebanese capital Beirut belonging to the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah;

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Defense announced that the kingdom intercepted and destroyed four waves of missiles approaching the central and northern regions. It was not specified where the missiles were launched from;

Bahrain: The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a drone strike on an Amazon data center, the Iranian state news agency Fars reported. The attack was carried out to determine how such centers support the military and intelligence activities of Tehran's adversaries, Fars said;

Kuwait: An oil spill occurred after an explosion near a tanker anchored offshore. According to a British maritime tracking agency, the crew reported a powerful explosion on the port side of the vessel, after which a small vessel left the area;

Iran-Kurdish call: The President of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and the Iranian Foreign Minister pledged "cooperation" according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Their call came the day after CNN reported the CIA's intention to ignite an uprising in Iran by arming Iranian Kurds and transferring them across the border from Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the American Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 1,114 civilians have died in Iran since the war began on Saturday. According to the latest data published by HRANA on Thursday, this number includes 183 children, most of whom are under 10 years old. The organization is still working to verify more than 900 reported deaths.

Some of the latest strikes over the past day reportedly targeted civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law, HRANA added, including a high school and several medical facilities and clinics.

The death toll in this new round of conflict is approaching the total number of casualties from last summer's 12-day war between Iran, Israel, and the United States, in which HRANA estimates 1,190 people died in Iran.

According to local authorities, Tehran's strikes in other areas of the Middle East have killed dozens of people, including six American servicemen.

The conflict in the Middle East, now in its sixth day, continues to disrupt transportation, shake markets, and threaten civilians.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt reaffirmed US goals to dismantle the regime's ballistic missile program, "destroy" Iran's naval presence in the region, eliminate Iranian terrorist groups, and prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

She, as the publication writes, "did not rule out that the US struck a girls' primary school in southern Iran," which killed more than 150 girls, but insisted that the American military "does not strike civilians."

