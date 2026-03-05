Iran and Israel continue to exchange blows - what is known on the 6th day of the war

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 3140 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 20082 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 49611 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 57562 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 63716 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 38592 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 36501 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60011 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82288 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69696 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
5.4m/s
60%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 10242 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 14579 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 9876 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 8292 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 39487 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 36476 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 57562 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 63716 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 48957 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 48163 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 19965 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 36261 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 40528 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 47688 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 51425 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

Iran and Israel continue to exchange blows - what is known on the 6th day of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4124 views

Iran and its proxies continue attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf for the sixth day. An Iranian warship sank, killing more than 80 people.

Iran and Israel continue to exchange blows - what is known on the 6th day of the war

On Thursday morning, Iran and its proxies continued their attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf, as the war entered its sixth day and affected ships, one of which sank in international waters off the coast of Sri Lanka, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Here's what's known as of this morning:

  • international waters: more than 80 people died after an Iranian warship sank in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lankan officials said after a US submarine fired a torpedo;
    • Iran: Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes on Tehran targeting "military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. These latest strikes mark the 11th wave of Israeli attacks on Tehran since February 28;
      • Israel: According to the Israeli military, Iran fired three waves of missiles at Israel overnight. The latest shelling, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m., triggered sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel;
        • Lebanon: According to the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli overnight strikes hit several command centers in the Lebanese capital Beirut belonging to the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah;
          • Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Defense announced that the kingdom intercepted and destroyed four waves of missiles approaching the central and northern regions. It was not specified where the missiles were launched from;
            • Bahrain: The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a drone strike on an Amazon data center, the Iranian state news agency Fars reported. The attack was carried out to determine how such centers support the military and intelligence activities of Tehran's adversaries, Fars said;
              • Kuwait: An oil spill occurred after an explosion near a tanker anchored offshore. According to a British maritime tracking agency, the crew reported a powerful explosion on the port side of the vessel, after which a small vessel left the area;
                • Iran-Kurdish call: The President of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and the Iranian Foreign Minister pledged "cooperation" according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Their call came the day after CNN reported the CIA's intention to ignite an uprising in Iran by arming Iranian Kurds and transferring them across the border from Iraqi Kurdistan.

                  According to the American Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 1,114 civilians have died in Iran since the war began on Saturday. According to the latest data published by HRANA on Thursday, this number includes 183 children, most of whom are under 10 years old. The organization is still working to verify more than 900 reported deaths.

                  Some of the latest strikes over the past day reportedly targeted civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law, HRANA added, including a high school and several medical facilities and clinics.

                  The death toll in this new round of conflict is approaching the total number of casualties from last summer's 12-day war between Iran, Israel, and the United States, in which HRANA estimates 1,190 people died in Iran.

                  According to local authorities, Tehran's strikes in other areas of the Middle East have killed dozens of people, including six American servicemen.

                  The conflict in the Middle East, now in its sixth day, continues to disrupt transportation, shake markets, and threaten civilians.

                  White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt reaffirmed US goals to dismantle the regime's ballistic missile program, "destroy" Iran's naval presence in the region, eliminate Iranian terrorist groups, and prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

                  She, as the publication writes, "did not rule out that the US struck a girls' primary school in southern Iran," which killed more than 150 girls, but insisted that the American military "does not strike civilians."

                  Oil prices are soaring due to the destruction of an Iranian ship and the Senate's support for Trump's course05.03.26, 07:50 • 4006 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  News of the World
                  Nuclear weapons
                  Air raid alert
                  Skirmishes
                  Amazon
                  Sri Lanka
                  Karoline Leavitt
                  Israel
                  White House
                  Jerusalem
                  Israel Defense Forces
                  Lebanon
                  Tehran
                  Indian Ocean
                  Saudi Arabia
                  Kuwait
                  Bahrain
                  United States
                  Iran