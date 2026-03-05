Oil prices are soaring due to the destruction of an Iranian ship and the Senate's support for Trump's course

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 11963 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 34372 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 44588 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 51626 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 33521 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 33745 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57861 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81295 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68494 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69684 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.9m/s
81%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 7710 views
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 6350 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 8168 views
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in IranVideoMarch 4, 09:59 PM • 5340 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 6194 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 30203 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 44584 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 51624 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 44002 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 43198 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 16900 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 33057 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 37793 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 45121 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 48911 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot

Oil prices are soaring due to the destruction of an Iranian ship and the Senate's support for Trump's course

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Global oil prices surged on March 5 after an Iranian frigate was destroyed by a US submarine. The US Senate rejected a resolution to limit Donald Trump's war powers, increasing risks to global energy logistics.

Oil prices are soaring due to the destruction of an Iranian ship and the Senate's support for Trump's course

Global oil prices on March 5 showed a sharp increase amid a direct military confrontation between the United States and Iran in the Indian Ocean. The price of Brent crude rose by 2.05% to $83.07 per barrel, while American WTI added 2.60%, reaching $76.60. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The market instantly reacted to the destruction of an Iranian frigate by an American submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka and the US Senate's refusal to limit Donald Trump's military powers. The escalation of the conflict creates a critical threat of a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of the world's raw material consumption passes.

IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shores05.03.26, 03:40 • 4172 views

The destruction of an Iranian warship by a torpedo was the first such incident in many decades, confirming the transition of Operation "Epic Fury" into a phase of open hunting for the Iranian fleet. At the same time, in Washington, the Republican majority in the Senate rejected a resolution to limit the president's actions, effectively untying the hands of the Trump administration for further escalation without additional approvals from Congress.

Risks to global energy logistics

Oil traders fear an asymmetric response from Tehran, which could paralyze oil tanker traffic in the Persian Gulf. Despite the US having strategic reserves for several months, a protracted war is already putting pressure on quotes. Currently, the market is pricing in the likelihood of a prolonged blockade of key sea lanes, forcing global players to revise supply routes in favor of safer regions.

US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in Iran04.03.26, 23:59 • 5382 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World