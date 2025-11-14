Investigations into high-profile corruption cases must lead to real results: US Chargé d'Affaires met with Head of the Presidential Office

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 7362 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 14891 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 17310 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 16325 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 15720 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 14547 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 31369 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25443 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49464 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30796 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31954 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 22243 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 14852 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22919 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12336 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31364 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25441 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22922 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49463 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 278872 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
London
Canada
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 4308 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31364 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12341 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31958 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84259 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Investigations into high-profile corruption cases must lead to real results: US Chargé d'Affaires met with Head of the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine Julie Davis. They discussed the massive Russian attack on infrastructure, the increase in long-range retaliatory strikes, and the fight against corruption.

Investigations into high-profile corruption cases must lead to real results: US Chargé d'Affaires met with Head of the Presidential Office

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, where they discussed the massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukraine, the escalation of retaliatory measures against Russian crimes, and the fight against corruption. Yermak announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

"At a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, we discussed the latest massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukraine and the consequences of the aggressor's systematic attempts to destroy Ukrainian energy. We also talked about the escalation of Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia in response to Russian crimes and the situation on the front line.

- Yermak reported.

He emphasized that only by force can the aggressor be gradually compelled to real negotiations.

Separately, they focused on the topic of combating corruption. They expressed shared confidence that investigations into recent high-profile cases must be thorough, professional, and impartial, leading to real results, and not be used to destabilize the situation in Ukraine in favor of Russia's plans.

- Yermak added.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The government suspended Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko from his post.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine