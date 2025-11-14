Investigations into high-profile corruption cases must lead to real results: US Chargé d'Affaires met with Head of the Presidential Office

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, where they discussed the massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukraine, the escalation of retaliatory measures against Russian crimes, and the fight against corruption. Yermak announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

"At a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, we discussed the latest massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukraine and the consequences of the aggressor's systematic attempts to destroy Ukrainian energy. We also talked about the escalation of Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia in response to Russian crimes and the situation on the front line. - Yermak reported.

He emphasized that only by force can the aggressor be gradually compelled to real negotiations.

Separately, they focused on the topic of combating corruption. They expressed shared confidence that investigations into recent high-profile cases must be thorough, professional, and impartial, leading to real results, and not be used to destabilize the situation in Ukraine in favor of Russia's plans. - Yermak added.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The government suspended Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko from his post.