$44.8550.14
ukenru
12:20 PM • 2530 views
Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ
10:54 AM • 12598 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday
10:41 AM • 11404 views
The U.S. offered russia a number of "incentives" in exchange for halting strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — media reports
10:10 AM • 11121 views
Three out of three. Ukrainian FP-1 drones hit the last supercomputer of the "Yandex" service in the russian federationPhoto
09:33 AM • 12637 views
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries and named the condition
09:04 AM • 12623 views
Poland warns of a possible attack on Tusk and the defense ministerVideo
08:50 AM • 11567 views
More than 20 dead, dozens injured, and extensive destruction — a new wave of Russian attacks on a number of regions of UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
08:35 AM • 10647 views
Horoscope for October 12–18: who the stars promise a career breakthrough, and whom they warn about financial risks
07:13 AM • 14057 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region
06:47 AM • 15721 views
"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
5.1m/s
53%
744mm
Popular news
In Slovakia, two Ukrainians have been placed on an international wanted list on suspicion of murdering a manOctober 11, 02:55 AM • 5414 views
The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oilOctober 11, 03:15 AM • 17410 views
Following Russia's overnight strike, the number of injured people in Dnipro is rising — children are among themOctober 11, 04:33 AM • 16833 views
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhotoOctober 11, 05:48 AM • 14146 views
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrested07:04 AM • 10656 views
Publications
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday10:54 AM • 12617 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 57183 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 78898 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 76328 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 79730 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vadym Filashkin
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Mexico
Advertisement
UNN Lite
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday10:54 AM • 12620 views
Indonesia evacuated eight orangutans after fires on Borneo10:28 AM • 3468 views
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrested07:04 AM • 10714 views
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhotoOctober 11, 05:48 AM • 14201 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 17191 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136

International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12620 views

On October 11, the UN draws attention to the rights and challenges faced by girls. The problems include early marriage, violence, discrimination, and digital inequality.

International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday
Illustrative photo

Every year on October 11, the global community celebrates the International Day of the Girl. This date was established by the United Nations to draw public attention to the unique challenges, discrimination, and rights violations that girls around the world face every day. The International Day of the Girl is a reminder that every girl, regardless of where she was born, her skin color, or her family's wealth, has the right to a safe childhood, education, and freedom of choice, UNN reports.

The history and purpose of the holiday

The official history of this day began in 2011, when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring October 11 the International Day of the Girl. It was first observed in 2012. However, the foundations for establishing this date had been developing for decades. Back in 1995, at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, the participating countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—the most progressive document for protecting the rights of women and girls. The Beijing Platform became the first international agreement to identify girls' rights as a separate area of protection and development.

The main purpose of the holiday is to protect basic rights; ensure access to quality education, healthcare, and adequate nutrition; combat violence, including early marriage, gender-based violence, discrimination, and human trafficking; and expand opportunities by creating conditions for developing leadership skills, participating in decision-making, and building a successful career in any field.

Key challenges facing girls in the modern world

Despite significant progress in the field of human rights, millions of girls around the planet still face problems that limit their potential from childhood:

  • According to UNESCO, more than 120 million girls worldwide do not attend school. In many countries, poverty, social prejudice, or a lack of safe infrastructure force parents to prioritize boys' education, leaving girls without basic literacy;
    • Every year, millions of girls marry before reaching the age of 18. Early marriage deprives them of their childhood, interrupts their education, and exposes them to a high risk of early pregnancy, which often leads to serious health complications;
      • In the world of technology, girls are more often deprived of access to the internet, devices, and STEM education. This limits their opportunities to pursue well-paid careers of the future;
        • Bullying at school, domestic violence, cyberbullying, and harassment remain widespread threats to the physical and mental health of underage girls.

          How to support girls and promote their development

          Creating conditions for girls to realize their potential is not only a matter of social justice but also a direct investment in the economic well-being of society as a whole. According to the World Bank's extensive study "Missed Opportunities: The High Cost of Not Educating Girls," each additional year of secondary education increases a girl's future private earnings by 15–25%, while restricting their access to education costs the global economy up to $30 trillion in lost productivity. In addition, according to UNESCO, women invest up to 90% of their income back into their families—in food, healthcare, and their children's education. This means that quality education for girls is the most effective tool for overcoming poverty and developing the entire community.

          How to help girls become confident and successful:

          • Toys, professions, or hobbies should not be divided according to gender. Girls should know that any path is open to them—from programming, robotics, and aviation to politics, the arts, and entrepreneurship;
            • Creating mentoring programs, science clubs, and IT course initiatives for girls helps overcome the fear of “difficult” technical fields;
              • Teaching critical thinking, financial literacy, public speaking, and leadership gives girls the tools to defend their own boundaries;
                • The presence of positive role models—successful women leaders, scientists, and athletes—inspires girls to believe in their own abilities and achieve their goals;
                  • Learning media literacy and online safety rules helps protect girls from cyberbullying, blackmail, and online harassment.

                    What is celebrated on October 11 in Ukraine and around the world11.10.26, 06:45 • 5122 views

                    Oleksandra Mesenko

                    SocietyUNN LitePublicationsEducation
                    School
                    Social network
                    World Bank
                    UNICEF
                    United Nations
                    Beijing