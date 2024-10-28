Indian Prime Minister may organize second Peace Summit - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the possibility of holding the second Peace Summit in India under the organization of Prime Minister Modi. However, there is a caveat - the country must join the communiqué of the first Summit.
The second Peace Summit could be held in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may organize the summit. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports .
We spoke with Prime Minister Modi. We have a platform for the Peace Summit. I believe that we could hold the second Peace Summit in any respectable capital, certainly it could be in India, and the Prime Minister can do it, he can organize the summit, but we need to prepare for it
He also noted that Ukraine would like to hear certain proposals from certain countries.
And proposals from India, the European Union, and the African continent. And if Brazil and China want to, if they somehow see it and have proposals, they are welcome, but only on the basis of our format, because we are at war. I believe that such a summit can be held in India
Addendum
Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué.
The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was not supported, in particular by Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.