In Zakarpattia, a man who threw a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house has been detained

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia detained an assailant who threw a live grenade at a law enforcement officer's house on the night of February 13. The incident occurred in the city of Vynohradiv: at the time of the explosion, the law enforcement officer's wife, two daughters, and parents were in the house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the assailant threw a live grenade into the house. As a result of the explosion, the facade of the house and windows were damaged: the law enforcement officer's relatives were not injured.

Police identified the assailant using surveillance cameras and later detained him - he was hiding in the attic of a private house. The investigation also established that the detainee was a 43-year-old resident of the village of Oleshnyk.

The man had previously been detained by law enforcement officers on suspicion of selling a particularly dangerous drug - methamphetamine - among community residents.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 347, Part 4 of Article 296, and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. That is, intentional damage to the property of a law enforcement officer, hooliganism using weapons, and illegal handling of weapons.

The detainee faces up to fifteen years in prison.

