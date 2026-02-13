$42.990.04
Exclusive
02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM
In Zakarpattia, a man who threw a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In Zakarpattia, a 43-year-old man was detained for throwing a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house in Vynohradiv. The explosion damaged the facade of the house, but no one was injured.

In Zakarpattia, a man who threw a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house has been detained
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia detained an assailant who threw a live grenade at a law enforcement officer's house on the night of February 13. The incident occurred in the city of Vynohradiv: at the time of the explosion, the law enforcement officer's wife, two daughters, and parents were in the house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, the assailant threw a live grenade into the house. As a result of the explosion, the facade of the house and windows were damaged: the law enforcement officer's relatives were not injured.

Police identified the assailant using surveillance cameras and later detained him - he was hiding in the attic of a private house. The investigation also established that the detainee was a 43-year-old resident of the village of Oleshnyk.

The man had previously been detained by law enforcement officers on suspicion of selling a particularly dangerous drug - methamphetamine - among community residents.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 347, Part 4 of Article 296, and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. That is, intentional damage to the property of a law enforcement officer, hooliganism using weapons, and illegal handling of weapons.

The detainee faces up to fifteen years in prison.

Recall

In Chernihiv region, a 41-year-old criminal boss was detained who beat and threatened with a knife a 70-year-old man, the father of a fallen defender of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Vynohradiv
Ukraine