In Ukraine, almost 8,000 companies changed their legal addresses in 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, almost 8,000 Ukrainian companies have changed their legal addresses and moved to other regions of the country. Currently, the number of relocations has stabilized and even become less than before the full-scale invasion, according to the Unified State Register, writes UNN.

Details

8345 relocations of enterprises from one region to another were recorded in Ukraine this year. This is almost the same as last year, and 10% less than in 2021. It is noted that some businesses managed to move even several times - the report says.

Most often, companies operating in the trade sector relocate: in fact, this is every third business out of all those who relocated across the country. Businesses in the construction sector (6%), agriculture (5%), and real estate (5%) also frequently relocate.

Most companies move along routes to and from Kyiv. The most popular destinations are relocations from the capital to the Kyiv region (494 companies), Dnipropetrovsk (379), and also in the opposite direction: from the Kyiv region to the capital (378).

358 companies moved from Kyiv to Kharkiv region, while 336 moved from Dnipropetrovsk region to the capital. This year, Kharkiv region is among the leaders in these statistics: more businesses moved to the frontline region than left it: +374 companies this year. A similar situation is observed in Zaporizhzhia (+276), Lviv (+161), Zakarpattia (+83), and Kyiv (+77) regions.

Dollar, euro, or crypto? What investments should Ukrainians choose after the Fed's rate review?

In the capital, however, the opposite trend is observed: 657 more companies left than arrived. Dnipropetrovsk region (-102), Donetsk (-97), Volyn (-83), and Poltava (-62) follow in terms of negative balance. In total, most businesses left the capital - 2909 companies, which is 36% of the total. Among other donor regions, Dnipropetrovsk (824 companies), Kyiv (770), Odesa (507), and Lviv (451) are worth noting.

Three companies included in this year's Opendatabot Index also managed to change their legal address. Among them is OPERKOM, a company operating in the restaurant and hotel sector, with a revenue of UAH 1.4 billion last year. The company moved from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia region and is currently in the process of bankruptcy.

Medical laboratory Eskulab, with a revenue of UAH 942.4 million, returned to Lviv region in February after a short stay in the capital.

Insurance company ASKO DS, which had UAH 83.9 million in revenue last year, moved from Donetsk region to Kyiv in August.

A separate international compensation fund is needed: Svyrydenko on launching an effective compensation mechanism for Ukrainians