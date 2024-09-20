In Ukraine, 6.5 thousand volunteers are recruited into the army every month

On average, 6.5 thousand volunteers are recruited every month across the country. This was stated by Defense Ministry Commissioner Oleksiy Bezhevets during the opening of the Ukrainian Army Recruiting Center in Cherkasy, UNN reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

Details

According to the agency, more than 10,000 vacancies are available for citizens, including cooks, repairmen, lawyers, UAV operators, doctors, and others. Recruitment is available for all defense forces, including the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service, the State Border Guard Service, and others.

Ukrainian Army recruitment center opened in Uman - Ministry of Defense

No summonses will be handed out in and around the Center - this is expressly prohibited by regulations.

"You can get all the necessary information at 36 Baidy Vyshnevetskoho Street. You can also consult and ask all the necessary questions by calling +38 (063) 048 94 93 or by writing to [email protected]," the Ministry of Defense added.