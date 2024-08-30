Ukrainian Army recruitment center opened in Uman - Ministry of Defense

The first recruitment center for the Ukrainian army in Cherkasy region has opened in Uman. Through the recruitment center, you can join units not only of the Armed Forces, but also of other components of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The first recruiting center for the Ukrainian army in Cherkasy region has opened in Uman. You can get a consultation and, if you wish, be recruited at 1 Evropeiska Street in the premises of the ASC, - the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that through the recruitment center, you can join units not only of the Armed Forces, but also of other defense forces, with more than 10,000 vacancies available.

More than 15 thousand people have already applied to the network of centers across Ukraine. About 1,500 of them have already joined the military or are completing the last stages of registration, - said Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Defense Ministry's authorized representative for recruitment.

The second recruitment center of the Ukrainian army has opened in Lviv. The center currently has more than 10,000 vacancies available, including for drivers, medics, riflemen, clerks, accountants, cooks, and repairmen.