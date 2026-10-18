In Odesa region, more than 20,000 families were left without electricity after the attack

In Odesa region, emergency power outages are being reported following an attack on energy facilities, with more than 20,000 subscribers without electricity, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

Details

According to the company, 24,100 households in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Izmail and Bolhrad districts remain without electricity.

The destruction is extensive. Restoring the damaged equipment will take time.

Energy workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv region