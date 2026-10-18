Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv region

The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety

An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team

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Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed

An enterprise in Volyn came under attack: residents of Manevychi were urged to leave their homes due to smoke

"White Nights" in St. Petersburg: drones attacked an oil terminal and VK data center

Trump will need up to 60 days to consider sanctions against Russia — Rubio

Russia attacked Ukraine with 180 drones and a missile — how many were shot down and how many hits were recorded

Ukraine does not have access to Starshield — Rubio

Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le Monde