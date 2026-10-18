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Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Emergency outages are being implemented in Bucha district at the instruction of Ukrenergo. Schedules do not apply during these outages.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv region
Illustrative photo

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

Kyiv region, Bucha district: emergency power cuts are being implemented at Ukrenergo's instruction 

— the statement said.

The company reminded residents that schedules are not in effect during emergency power cuts. 

Electricity consumption restriction schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 18 — Ukrenergo17.10.26, 20:44 • 16307 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomyKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
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