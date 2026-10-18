Emergency power outages have been introduced in one of the districts of the Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency outages are being implemented in Bucha district at the instruction of Ukrenergo. Schedules do not apply during these outages.
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Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing DTEK.
Kyiv region, Bucha district: emergency power cuts are being implemented at Ukrenergo's instruction
The company reminded residents that schedules are not in effect during emergency power cuts.
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