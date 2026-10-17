Electricity consumption restriction schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 18 — Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
On October 18, electricity supplies for businesses and industry will be restricted in Ukraine, and in some regions, restrictions will apply to all consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks.
On Sunday, October 18, electricity restrictions will be imposed in Ukraine. This was reported by "Ukrenergo," UNN reports.
Details
The schedules will be as follows:
- 06:00 - 23:59 - power limitation schedules for industry and businesses in all regions of
Ukraine;
- 06:00 - 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 0.5 to
1.5 queues) in some regions.
The schedules are due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. At the same time, the situation in the power system may change.
Ukrainians are advised to follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).
We remind you
In Vinnytsia, a large-scale power outage occurred as a result of the Russian attack on October 17.