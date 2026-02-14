In Kyiv, some buildings have heating again after the enemy attack

In Kyiv, heating has been restored to 400 homes after the Russian attack on February 12 left 2,600 residences without heating, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Heating has been restored to 400 capital buildings. Utility workers are working to restore heat supply to other high-rise buildings that were left without heat due to the enemy's attack on Kyiv's infrastructure on February 12. - Klitschko wrote.

At that time, the mayor reminded, 2,600 residential buildings were left without heating.

Addition

As Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 buildings in Kyiv remained without heat due to Russian attacks; the number tripled after the night Russian strike. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city. In particular, in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Separately, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts also remained without heat after previous shelling. "Due to critical damage to the Darnytska CHP, it is currently impossible to supply coolant there," Klitschko noted.