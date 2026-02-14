In Kyiv, some buildings have heating again after the enemy attack

$42.990.04
Exclusive
06:42 AM
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for Ukraine
February 13, 09:18 PM
Updated rules for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship for foreign military personnel: what will change
February 13, 09:21 PM
Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference
February 13, 09:59 PM
Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv region
February 13, 10:32 PM
Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expected
February 13, 11:38 PM
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
February 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
February 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 01:50 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Geneva
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
February 13, 06:43 PM
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
February 13, 06:03 PM
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
February 13, 09:44 AM
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
February 12, 02:29 PM
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
February 12, 01:20 PM
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat

In Kyiv, some buildings have heating again after the enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 96 views

In Kyiv, heating has been restored in 400 buildings after the attack on February 12. Utility workers continue to work on restoring heat supply to other buildings.

In Kyiv, some buildings have heating again after the enemy attack

In Kyiv, heating has been restored to 400 homes after the Russian attack on February 12 left 2,600 residences without heating, the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Heating has been restored to 400 capital buildings. Utility workers are working to restore heat supply to other high-rise buildings that were left without heat due to the enemy's attack on Kyiv's infrastructure on February 12.

- Klitschko wrote.

At that time, the mayor reminded, 2,600 residential buildings were left without heating.

Addition

As Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 buildings in Kyiv remained without heat due to Russian attacks; the number tripled after the night Russian strike. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city. In particular, in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack12.02.26, 09:05 • 3276 views

Separately, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts also remained without heat after previous shelling. "Due to critical damage to the Darnytska CHP, it is currently impossible to supply coolant there," Klitschko noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Darnytskyi District
Solomyansky district
Pechersk district
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv