In Kyiv, almost 3,000 high-rise buildings remain without heating after Russian attacks, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of this morning, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in the capital remain without heating. Over the past night, heating was connected to 227 buildings. - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, this was done for the second time after infrastructure damage caused by enemy attacks on January 9 and 20.

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to restore heat and light to Kyiv residents' homes, the mayor noted.

Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo