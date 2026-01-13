In Kyiv, up to 500 buildings are without heating, and due to emergency power outages, electric transport is not running on the right bank.

In Kyiv, after another Russian attack, about 500 buildings remain without heating. Emergency power outages have been introduced and are in effect in the city, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Utility workers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks. The Kyiv City State Administration noted that buses are being introduced on duplicate routes instead of ground electric transport.

They clarified that this applies to the right-bank districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Due to the consequences of enemy shelling and the difficult situation in the energy system, the movement of ground electric transport on the right bank of Kyiv has been temporarily suspended. - the message says.

More detailed information about public transport routes is published on the Official Portal of Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that after the shelling, there is an even greater shortage of electricity in the capital, even for critical infrastructure.

Energy workers are working. But the situation is extremely difficult. - he stated.

Klitschko also clarified: information about the alleged closure of supermarkets of large chains is not true.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, after another Russian attack, emergency power outages were introduced in three districts.