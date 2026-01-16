In Kyiv, 67 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klychko

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 4368 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 12308 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 29390 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 27848 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 25982 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24884 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23805 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33144 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 38010 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27731 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 16, 09:52 AM • 6376 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 28884 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16525 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1812:42 PM • 11022 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy02:04 PM • 9552 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 4346 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 5406 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 44213 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 75802 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 93944 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16556 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23298 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34991 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55850 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 89412 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok

In Kyiv, 67 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In Kyiv, 67 high-rise buildings remain without heating after the massive attack on January 9. Utility workers and energy specialists are working to restore infrastructure amid emergency blackouts.

In Kyiv, 67 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klychko

In the capital, 67 high-rise buildings are still without heating. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

Currently, 67 high-rise buildings out of 6,000 that were without heating after the massive attack on Kyiv on January 9 remain without heat.

- the message says.

Utility workers continue day and night to restore the critical infrastructure of the city damaged by the enemy. And energy workers are doing everything to return light to the capital, which lives and works in conditions of emergency power outages, Klitschko assured.

"The situation is difficult. The frosts will continue. And the enemy will continue to try to attack our cities, infrastructure, to break Ukrainians," Klitschko added.

Recall

In Kyiv, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food are starting to operate in areas with a difficult situation. The curfew near the Invincibility Points is also being relaxed.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv