In Kyiv, 67 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klychko

In the capital, 67 high-rise buildings are still without heating. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

Currently, 67 high-rise buildings out of 6,000 that were without heating after the massive attack on Kyiv on January 9 remain without heat. - the message says.

Utility workers continue day and night to restore the critical infrastructure of the city damaged by the enemy. And energy workers are doing everything to return light to the capital, which lives and works in conditions of emergency power outages, Klitschko assured.

"The situation is difficult. The frosts will continue. And the enemy will continue to try to attack our cities, infrastructure, to break Ukrainians," Klitschko added.

In Kyiv, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food are starting to operate in areas with a difficult situation. The curfew near the Invincibility Points is also being relaxed.