In Kyiv, 400 buildings are without heating, and for another 1,100 high-rise buildings, heat restoration is not yet possible - KCMA

In Kyiv, 1,500 buildings remain without heating, and in 1,100 high-rise buildings, it is currently impossible to restore heat at all, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

As of 9 a.m., out of 2,600 buildings, 400 buildings remained without a heat carrier. But (...) 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts are also without heat after previous shelling, and due to critical damage to the critical infrastructure facility that supplied the heat carrier, it is currently impossible to supply it there, (...) which, unfortunately, cannot be restored yet. - said Pop.

"Regarding the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, thanks to the work of the energy headquarters, it was possible to supply electricity to these buildings for a longer time, and outages there continue... only during peak hours - in the morning and in the evening. (...) And therefore they can warm themselves alternatively," Pop noted.

She added that there are also local accidents in the buildings.

"There are buildings where there are accidents, there are about several hundred of them, this is approximately 200-300 buildings with accidents, in addition to this figure," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, more than 200 repair crews are working to restore the heat supply.

In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attack

Addition

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 buildings in Kyiv remained without heat due to Russian attacks, a figure that tripled after the night Russian strike. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city. In particular, in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Separately, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts also remained without heat after previous shelling. "Due to critical damage to the Darnytsia TPP, it is currently impossible to supply heat there," Klitschko noted.