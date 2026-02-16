In Kyiv, 400 buildings are without heating, and for another 1,100 high-rise buildings, heat restoration is not yet possible - KCMA

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
09:37 AM • 68 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 9030 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 19168 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 25823 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52121 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45244 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36466 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34067 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73579 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52518 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.6m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 8928 views
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private marketsFebruary 16, 12:40 AM • 7412 views
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"PhotoFebruary 16, 01:27 AM • 4890 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 13800 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 8858 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52137 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 108419 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 167224 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 96317 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 112897 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
China
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 13827 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 21330 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 29647 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 28128 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 30901 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

In Kyiv, 400 buildings are without heating, and for another 1,100 high-rise buildings, heat restoration is not yet possible - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

In Kyiv, 1,500 buildings remain without heating, with 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts unable to receive heat due to critical infrastructure damage. More than 200 repair crews are working to restore the heat supply.

In Kyiv, 400 buildings are without heating, and for another 1,100 high-rise buildings, heat restoration is not yet possible - KCMA

In Kyiv, 1,500 buildings remain without heating, and in 1,100 high-rise buildings, it is currently impossible to restore heat at all, said Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon on Monday, writes UNN.

As of 9 a.m., out of 2,600 buildings, 400 buildings remained without a heat carrier. But (...) 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts are also without heat after previous shelling, and due to critical damage to the critical infrastructure facility that supplied the heat carrier, it is currently impossible to supply it there, (...) which, unfortunately, cannot be restored yet.

- said Pop.

"Regarding the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, thanks to the work of the energy headquarters, it was possible to supply electricity to these buildings for a longer time, and outages there continue... only during peak hours - in the morning and in the evening. (...) And therefore they can warm themselves alternatively," Pop noted.

She added that there are also local accidents in the buildings.

"There are buildings where there are accidents, there are about several hundred of them, this is approximately 200-300 buildings with accidents, in addition to this figure," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, more than 200 repair crews are working to restore the heat supply.

In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attack14.02.26, 08:55 • 9096 views

Addition

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 buildings in Kyiv remained without heat due to Russian attacks, a figure that tripled after the night Russian strike. These are high-rise buildings on both the left and right banks of the city. In particular, in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Separately, more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts also remained without heat after previous shelling. "Due to critical damage to the Darnytsia TPP, it is currently impossible to supply heat there," Klitschko noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv