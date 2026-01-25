In Kyiv, 1676 buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - Klychko

In Kyiv, 1676 high-rise buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24. This was reported on Telegram by the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that yesterday, January 25, almost 6,000 buildings in the capital were again left without heat supply. Most of them have already been connected or attempted to be connected to heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

Since last night, utility workers and energy workers have restored heat supply to more than 1,600 buildings. And they continue to work to return services to Kyiv residents' homes - Klitschko noted.

Recall

Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko reported that as of the evening of January 24, 3300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heat after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.