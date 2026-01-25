In Kyiv, 1676 buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - Klychko

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 24, 06:16 PM • 15339 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 31100 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 27840 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 37084 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 36445 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47357 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44186 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35279 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29487 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 71760 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0m/s
89%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 8152 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 9282 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USJanuary 25, 12:41 AM • 13469 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs01:15 AM • 5936 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center03:35 AM • 8172 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 71765 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 85203 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 99277 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 93200 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 94179 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 15661 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 16200 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 32961 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 33500 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 46593 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Bild

In Kyiv, 1676 buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Kyiv, 1676 multi-story buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24. Utility workers and energy specialists have restored heat supply to over 1600 buildings.

In Kyiv, 1676 buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - Klychko

In Kyiv, 1676 high-rise buildings remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24. This was reported on Telegram by the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that yesterday, January 25, almost 6,000 buildings in the capital were again left without heat supply. Most of them have already been connected or attempted to be connected to heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

Since last night, utility workers and energy workers have restored heat supply to more than 1,600 buildings. And they continue to work to return services to Kyiv residents' homes

- Klitschko noted.

Recall

Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Kyivvodokanal also restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.

Later, Klitschko reported that as of the evening of January 24, 3300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heat after the enemy's attack on the capital last night.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv