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In Khmelnytskyi region, debris caused a fire at a gas station; there are injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, a gas station caught fire due to falling debris, and two people were injured. Over the course of the day, six people were injured in the region.

In Khmelnytskyi region, debris caused a fire at a gas station; there are injured people

In Khmelnytskyi region, a petrol station caught fire as a result of falling debris, and two people were injured. This was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, six people were injured in the region during the day on October 13. A fence belonging to a private household was damaged. In addition, a metal container on the premises of one of the enterprises was damaged.

All necessary services are working at the sites of the incidents. A significant number of enemy drones are still in Ukraine's airspace. I urge you not to ignore air-raid warnings and to remain in safe places

- Tiurin urged.

Earlier

In September, after an air attack and falling debris, one of the markets in Khmelnytskyi caught fire.

Russian drones reached western regions overnight; enterprises hit in Khmelnytskyi region18.05.26, 09:28 • 3585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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