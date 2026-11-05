In Germany, only three Ukrainians of conscription age asked for help returning to Ukraine over six months, media report

Only three men of conscription age contacted the Ukrainian Return Centre in Germany during its six months of operation with questions about voluntary return. This is reported by Rheinische Post, as UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that since the opening in April of Unity Hub Berlin—the consultation centre for Ukrainians wishing to return home—66 relevant inquiries have been registered, three of them from men of conscription age.

The Centre itself, in turn, clarified that, in total, it has received nearly 6,000 inquiries since April this year.

Ukrainians most often contact the Centre for information and consultation support on pensions and social security, document processing, staying in Germany, migration procedures, and housing and career issues - Unity Hub Berlin said.

It should be added that, as of 31 May 2026, more than 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees were registered in Germany, including 265 804 men of conscription age.

Reminder

As of 31 July, Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60 who are fleeing Russia's war against Ukraine and are not exempt from military service can no longer receive temporary protection in Germany.

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028