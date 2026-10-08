Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028
Kyiv • UNN
Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028. From October 9, 2026, an exception regarding military service obligations will apply to new applicants.
On October 8, the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in Germany was extended until March 2028. This is stated in the Federal Law Gazette of Germany, UNN reports.
Details
The regulation has already been published in the official government gazette and enters into force on the day following its publication.
At the same time, an exception is provided for Ukrainian citizens who enter Germany from October 9, 2026, and are subject to military service under Ukrainian law.
Currently, about 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine reside in Germany.
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