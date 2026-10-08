Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
01:55 PM • 4880 views
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away
01:14 PM • 7818 views
The Defense Forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to strike the largest oil refinery in RussiaVideo
01:14 PM • 6338 views
The preferential electricity tariff for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for now – how much they will have to pay
12:58 PM • 6972 views
Ukraine's negotiating team will travel to the United States before the end of the week - Zelenskyy
12:55 PM • 6752 views
The “Forrest Gump” case — UAH 20 million bail posted for Mudra
12:39 PM • 11354 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhoto
11:40 AM • 10158 views
Cold front is moving toward Ukraine, but it is still too early to talk about a serious cold snap, says weather forecaster
11:09 AM • 10704 views
Canadian author Anne Carson received the 2026 Nobel Prize in LiteraturePhoto
09:00 AM • 16732 views
Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when
October 8, 08:41 AM • 14177 views
South Korea announced the recall of its ambassador from Ukraine amid the situation involving North Korean prisoners of war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Le Pen said that Ukraine's accession to the EU would affect France's agricultural sectorOctober 8, 05:48 AM • 7244 views
Oil prices rise amid attacks on tankers and cuts to U.S. productionOctober 8, 06:34 AM • 3824 views
Ukraine and Moldova are ahead of Georgia only in terms of negative indicators - KobakhidzeOctober 8, 07:09 AM • 10532 views
The US and Russia are negotiating the possible restoration of the "Nord Stream" pipelines - ReutersOctober 8, 07:29 AM • 21387 views
Programmer who ensured the landing of the "Apollo 11" mission on the Moon has diedVideoOctober 8, 08:00 AM • 4830 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken away01:55 PM • 4884 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhoto12:39 PM • 11356 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 33599 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 59340 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 55348 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marine Le Pen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
President of Poland Nawrocki trained with boxing legend PacquiaoPhotoVideo02:34 PM • 148 views
Xbox launches a new film and television division01:59 PM • 1062 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala YousafzaiPhoto01:55 PM • 1220 views
Arsenal talent Max Dowman received three honors at once from Guinness World RecordsVideo01:25 PM • 2826 views
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 32450 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
Starlink
Film
Series

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028. From October 9, 2026, an exception regarding military service obligations will apply to new applicants.

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028

On October 8, the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in Germany was extended until March 2028. This is stated in the Federal Law Gazette of Germany, UNN reports.

Details

The regulation has already been published in the official government gazette and enters into force on the day following its publication.

At the same time, an exception is provided for Ukrainian citizens who enter Germany from October 9, 2026, and are subject to military service under Ukrainian law.

Currently, about 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine reside in Germany.

Budapest has gone its own way: Hungary will retain protection for Ukrainians liable for military service07.10.26, 20:04 • 5192 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Germany
Ukraine