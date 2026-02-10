In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion through DOT-Chain Defence for ordering drones and electronic warfare systems. Over six months, approximately 350,000 units of equipment worth over UAH 16 billion have been supplied through the system.
In February, combat brigades were allocated an additional over UAH 4.5 billion for ordering drones and electronic warfare equipment through DOT-Chain Defence. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The funds are already available in the accounts in personal cabinets in DOT-Chain Defence, so brigades can immediately place orders for the necessary nomenclature.
DOT-Chain Defence operates on the principle of a marketplace, where military personnel can choose the necessary weapons and electronic warfare equipment themselves. Currently, more than 470 models of equipment from 135 manufacturers are available on the platform.
In six months, about 350,000 units of equipment worth more than 16 billion hryvnias have already been delivered through the DOT-Chain Defence system.
