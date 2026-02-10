In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems - Ministry of Defense

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 1380 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 8650 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 14114 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12130 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17335 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16136 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26453 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35066 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30759 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 28029 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.8m/s
65%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 9542 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 6750 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 18394 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13232 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 6602 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 6602 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17339 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13232 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35144 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43135 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Village
United States
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18098 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19780 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19800 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45890 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47808 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion through DOT-Chain Defence for ordering drones and electronic warfare systems. Over six months, approximately 350,000 units of equipment worth over UAH 16 billion have been supplied through the system.

In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems - Ministry of Defense

In February, combat brigades were allocated an additional over UAH 4.5 billion for ordering drones and electronic warfare equipment through DOT-Chain Defence. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The funds are already available in the accounts in personal cabinets in DOT-Chain Defence, so brigades can immediately place orders for the necessary nomenclature.

- the message says.

DOT-Chain Defence operates on the principle of a marketplace, where military personnel can choose the necessary weapons and electronic warfare equipment themselves. Currently, more than 470 models of equipment from 135 manufacturers are available on the platform.

In six months, about 350,000 units of equipment worth more than 16 billion hryvnias have already been delivered through the DOT-Chain Defence system.

- added the Ministry of Defense.

UAH 12 billion for drones and EW: Ministry of Defense increases procurement funding through DOT-Chain Defence15.12.25, 19:29 • 3702 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle