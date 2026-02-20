$43.270.03
In a Kharkiv educational institution, over 70 men illegally received deferments from mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The management of a Kharkiv educational institution organized fictitious employment for over 70 men to illegally evade mobilization. Law enforcement officials announced suspicions and conducted searches in several cities across Ukraine.

In a Kharkiv educational institution, over 70 men illegally received deferments from mobilization

The management of a Kharkiv educational institution organized fictitious employment for over 70 men to help them illegally evade mobilization. Law enforcement officers have already notified them of suspicion and conducted searches in several cities of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed the management of a private educational enterprise, which, since June 2024, organized fictitious employment for over 70 conscripted men from various regions of Ukraine to illegally obtain deferrals from mobilization.

- the report says.

The scheme was coordinated by two directors of the enterprise. For money, they registered men as teachers, after which the documents were sent to the TCC and SP to obtain a deferral from conscription. To cover up their activities, they involved an acquaintance who kept financial documentation and created the illusion of legitimate work. In reality, the "employees" did not come to work and did not perform their duties.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, and Rivne region at the residences of the organizers and "employees."

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, three participants were notified of suspicion for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were remanded in custody.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
