Scheme to smuggle draft dodgers abroad under the guise of a football team exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 26-year-old man who organized the illegal transfer of conscripts abroad, offering them departure as part of a football team. For the promise of arranging documents and ensuring the trip, the offender demanded 10 thousand dollars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Another channel for conscripts to escape the country was blocked by Kyiv police investigators and operatives of the National Police's Internal Security Department. It was organized by a 26-year-old Kyiv resident. He offered men of conscription age to legitimately leave the country as part of a sports team.

- the report says.

For 10 thousand dollars, the offender undertook to arrange all the necessary documents within 10 days. The payment also included services for organizing the route, transportation to the border section, and providing instructions on behavior during the passage of the official checkpoint.

He agreed to receive the "reward" at a meeting in one of Kyiv's establishments. However, he was afraid to take the money there and offered to drive with him in a taxi to make sure that the police were not following him. After the trip, he still demanded that the "client" hand over the money to him. After which he was detained by the police in a procedural manner.

Investigators of the Holosiivskyi police department have already announced his suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For the committed act, he faces up to nine years of imprisonment.

Heads of defense state enterprises detained for taking money to arrange mobilization deferrals

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv