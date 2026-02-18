$43.260.09
Heads of defense state enterprises detained for taking money to arrange mobilization deferrals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The heads of two defense state enterprises organized a scheme of fictitious employment to secure mobilization deferrals. They demanded $12,000 for processing and deferral.

Heads of defense state enterprises detained for taking money to arrange mobilization deferrals

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the heads of two state defense enterprises who organized a scheme of fictitious employment for subsequent exemption from mobilization. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes  UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the officials demanded 12 thousand US dollars from a citizen for formal employment. The employment was exclusively documentary and did not involve the performance of any official duties. After registration, the person received an exemption from conscription.

The man contacted law enforcement with a report of an illegal offer, after which further contacts with officials took place under the control of the investigation.

On February 12, 2026, the heads of the enterprises were detained while receiving the agreed amount of 12 thousand dollars. They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit by an official.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. The sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers exposed and detained a lawyer who is suspected of attempting to profit from "resolving issues" with military registration and selling "immunity" from mobilization.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine