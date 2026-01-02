$42.170.18
In 2025, sappers demined over 45,000 hectares of Ukrainian territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Over the course of 2025, sappers of the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared over 45,000 hectares of Ukrainian territories of explosive ordnance. A total of 52,499 explosive devices were neutralized, with the largest number found in the Kherson region.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Throughout 2025, sappers of the State Special Transport Service inspected and cleared over 45,000 hectares of Ukrainian territories from explosive ordnance. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The cleared area exceeds the size of Europe's longest city, Kryvyi Rih. During demining, servicemen of the State Special Transport Service neutralized 52,499 explosive ordnance. The largest number of explosive ordnance was removed in Kherson Oblast - 29,683 units.

 - the post reads.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, units of the State Special Transport Service have detected, removed, and neutralized 260,967 explosive ordnance.

In total, 224,524.36 hectares of territories have been inspected and demined. In particular, 1,237.85 km of roads, 3,010.60 km of railway tracks, 604.10 km of power lines, 101.12 km of gas pipelines, as well as 99.30 hectares of water areas, 398.30 hectares of residential areas, and 1,376.20 hectares of forests have been demined.

Clearing Ukrainian territories of Russian missiles, drones, artillery shells, and mines is one of the main tasks of the State Special Transport Service.

- noted the Ministry of Defense.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Moldova
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv