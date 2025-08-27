IAEA inspectors returned to Iran for the first time after Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities

After Israel attacked Iran's nuclear infrastructure and IAEA inspectors were evacuated from the country, they returned and resumed work. Tehran has not yet reached agreements with the IAEA on a full resumption of cooperation, so the future work of inspectors and the period of their stay in Iran remains an open question. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Iranian media, inspectors arrived to monitor the replacement of nuclear fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a meeting with parliamentarians. He admitted that there is no final agreement on further interaction with the agency yet.

Fuel replacement in the nuclear reactor in Bushehr must take place under the supervision of inspectors of the international organization — Araqchi emphasized.

The return of inspectors took place against the backdrop of attempts to resume diplomatic dialogue: recently, Iran held talks with representatives of France, Great Britain, and Germany regarding its nuclear program. Western states believe that Tehran seeks to create nuclear weapons, while Iranian authorities insist on the exclusively peaceful, civilian nature of the research.

Tehran says a new agreement with the IAEA is necessary after the 12-day air war with Israel in June, which the US soon joined.

Recall

On August 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) withdrew its inspectors from Iran due to a new Iranian law criminalizing the activities of international monitoring missions. This decision caused concern among Western countries and increased the isolation of Iran's nuclear program.

Later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. This decision could be a leverage in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

The US called on Tehran to resume cooperation with the IAEA, which was suspended after attacks on nuclear facilities. US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce called Iran's decision unacceptable.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, received round-the-clock protection from the Austrian "Cobra" due to threats from Iran. Tehran accuses him of facilitating Israel's attack and demands his removal from office.