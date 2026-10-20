$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
01:52 AM • 1520 views
I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance
12:17 AM • 10374 views
Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure
08:33 PM • 28807 views
They could have done much more: Trump "praised" Russia for its actions in Ukraine
October 19, 06:19 PM • 31685 views
He violated the mobilization law and opened fire during an inspection at a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center — what is known about the “Pechersk shooter”
October 19, 05:27 PM • 43886 views
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4
October 19, 04:25 PM • 30545 views
Part of Ukraine will be subject to scheduled power outages on October 20 — how many groups will be without electricity
October 19, 03:28 PM • 29995 views
Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20
October 19, 03:09 PM • 24134 views
"We’re taking out double sheets" — Astafieva ironically responded to the hate over the Radio Dictation and supplemented the post with striking photosPhoto
October 19, 02:30 PM • 19532 views
The US Department of War is delaying "lifesaving supplies" for Ukraine — Zelenskyy
October 19, 01:58 PM • 15008 views
The EU will not lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation until Russia ends the war - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
4.4m/s
95%
760mm
Popular news
The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4PhotoVideoOctober 19, 04:10 PM • 20178 views
Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34October 19, 04:33 PM • 29878 views
"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog CocoPhotoOctober 19, 04:45 PM • 20311 views
A black bear "dropped by" a library in the U.S.—enjoyed snacks and ate a jar of honeyOctober 19, 05:50 PM • 18860 views
Left the Portugal national team’s location — Ronaldo fined €255 and suspended for 30 daysOctober 19, 08:02 PM • 14663 views
Publications
Will employers be able to force people to work during a “yellow” alert: new rules take effect on December 4October 19, 05:27 PM • 43881 views
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant womanOctober 19, 12:11 PM • 47332 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
October 19, 11:26 AM • 43893 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?October 19, 10:00 AM • 50963 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 78024 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Xi Jinping
Edi Rama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Left the Portugal national team’s location — Ronaldo fined €255 and suspended for 30 daysOctober 19, 08:02 PM • 14816 views
A black bear "dropped by" a library in the U.S.—enjoyed snacks and ate a jar of honeyOctober 19, 05:50 PM • 19006 views
"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog CocoPhotoOctober 19, 04:45 PM • 20445 views
Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34October 19, 04:33 PM • 30064 views
The Korean War, the return of the DMZ, and prices in Ukraine — what to expect from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4PhotoVideoOctober 19, 04:10 PM • 20302 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

J.D. Vance called Ukraine a partner of the United States but stated that there is no formal alliance. He also spoke out against its NATO membership.

I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance

In a certain sense, Ukraine is undoubtedly a partner of the United States. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this in an interview with 2Way Tonight, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the United States has no official alliance with Ukraine.

They are not in NATO. I don't think they should be in NATO. I think they are a country, a very worthy country, an admirable country with many amazing people. We will work

- Vance said.

He added that Washington would continue working with Kyiv "on some things" on which the sides have "opposing views."

We would like to remind you

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that Ukraine should stop strikes against Russia's energy infrastructure.

They could have done much more: Trump "praised" Russia for its actions in Ukraine19.10.26, 23:33 • 28815 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
J. D. Vance
NATO
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv