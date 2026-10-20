I do not think Ukraine should be in NATO — Vance

In a certain sense, Ukraine is undoubtedly a partner of the United States. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this in an interview with 2Way Tonight, reports UNN.

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At the same time, according to him, the United States has no official alliance with Ukraine.

They are not in NATO. I don't think they should be in NATO. I think they are a country, a very worthy country, an admirable country with many amazing people. We will work - Vance said.

He added that Washington would continue working with Kyiv "on some things" on which the sides have "opposing views."

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U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that Ukraine should stop strikes against Russia's energy infrastructure.

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