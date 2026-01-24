Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Oleksandr Svishchov

The results of 2025 demonstrate a shift from institutional governance to personalized responsibility of key leaders in strategic sectors. The implementation of large-scale projects in the fields of defense, economy, medicine, and sports was the result of the activities of specific individuals whose decisions directly influenced state stability. The most high-profile cases of the year — which the "Informator" publication writes about, from high-tech operations at the front to the creation of autonomous educational and sports clusters — formed a new landscape of Ukrainian reality, where the systemic approach of individual philanthropists and managers became the basis for the country's survival and development.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy: Football as an Investment in the Future

For Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, 2025 marked the completion of building not just a football club, but an entire ecosystem. FC and the "Rukh" Academy, under Kozlovskyy's leadership, became a unique phenomenon for the country.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy implemented a complete digital revolution in the Academy's work: from daily monitoring of players' well-being to personal applications and video analytics of training sessions. Today, it is a holistic ecosystem where 250 pupils from all over Ukraine, including displaced children from Mariupol and Kherson, are provided with world-class conditions.

The results were not long in coming: "Rukh" was recognized as the youngest team in the world among professional leagues, and the club's juniors (U-16) won a resounding victory at the international tournament Al Ahly International Cup.

In addition to sporting successes, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy demonstrated high efficiency in sports management: the sale of two pupils, Vitaliy Kholod and Rostyslav Lyakh, for 1 million euros became a precedent, and the funds received were invested in the development of new talents at the Academy.

Hryhoriy Petrovych Kozlovskyy also established himself as one of the most systematic patrons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His contribution exceeded 100 million hryvnias, which were directed to drones, equipment, support for artillery brigades, and rehabilitation of military personnel. For systematic support of the 45th separate artillery brigade, the businessman was awarded the honorary distinction "For Assistance." His high-profile case is the transformation of football into a form of national security and social policy.

Oleksandr Svishchov

Oleksandr Svishchov: Synthesis of Sports, Culture, and Economy

In 2025, Oleksandr Svishchov became the embodiment of multidimensional philanthropy. As President of the Water Polo Federation, he not only preserved this sport but also actively developed tennis and children's sports schools.

In parallel, Oleksandr Svishchov invested in the real sector of the economy: the opening of one of the country's largest fish processing plants created hundreds of jobs and provided millions in budget revenues in the form of taxes.

His activities also covered the cultural front — supporting book publishing, creating museums, and filming historical movies. For systematic assistance to the army, Oleksandr Yuriyovych Svishchov received a number of awards from the 125th and 103rd Territorial Defense Brigades.

His model of philanthropy is based on institutional thinking, where sports, culture, and economy reinforce each other.

Other key figures of 2025:

Kyrylo Budanov — conducted a brilliant operation in Pokrovsk and transformed military intelligence from a shadow structure into an influential player in diplomacy and politics;

— conducted a brilliant operation in Pokrovsk and transformed military intelligence from a shadow structure into an influential player in diplomacy and politics; Vasyl Malyuk — author of the "Spiderweb" operation, which ensured the defeat of Russian strategic aviation deep behind enemy lines;

— author of the "Spiderweb" operation, which ensured the defeat of Russian strategic aviation deep behind enemy lines; Rinat Akhmetov — systematically invested in NATO-standard underground hospitals and the "Heart of Azovstal" project;

— systematically invested in NATO-standard underground hospitals and the "Heart of Azovstal" project; Borys Todurov — maintained the system of Ukrainian transplantology and cardiac surgery in extremely difficult wartime conditions;

— maintained the system of Ukrainian transplantology and cardiac surgery in extremely difficult wartime conditions; Oleksandr Usyk — became the undisputed world champion, turning professional sports into a powerful tool for Ukraine's international communication;

— became the undisputed world champion, turning professional sports into a powerful tool for Ukraine's international communication; Artem Pyvovarov — transformed mass culture into a tool for working with national identity.

Key Achievements of the Country as a Result of Strategic Leadership

The high-profile cases of 2025 prove: the future of Ukraine is built on the concrete achievements of leaders who have taken responsibility for various aspects of the state's life.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy, through the development of a football academy and large-scale assistance to the front, laid the foundation for educating future generations and supporting defense capabilities.

At the same time, Oleksandr Svishchov demonstrated the power of a systemic approach, combining the development of high-performance sports with real investments in the Ukrainian economy and the preservation of cultural identity.

Their successes are not just personal achievements, but strategic steps towards the recovery and strengthening of the entire country.

Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Oleksandr Svishchov