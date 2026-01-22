How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:19 PM • 2514 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 9126 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 20264 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 12339 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14088 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 16746 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21325 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27813 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41919 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 40200 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 14052 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 19466 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 33655 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 20795 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 18353 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 548 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 20266 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 13583 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 69898 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 61666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23615 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 20726 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21610 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 63495 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 39966 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The winter of 2026 became one of the most difficult periods for Ukraine due to massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The international community is providing comprehensive assistance to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity

Winter 2026 became one of the most difficult periods for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. Massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, electricity and heat shortages, and prolonged blackouts forced the state and international partners to operate in a state of constant crisis readiness. To prevent millions of Ukrainians from being left without basic living conditions, comprehensive international assistance was mobilized – from repairing the energy system to humanitarian support for households. This is reported by UNN.

International plan: preparing for winter in advance

Even before the cold weather began, UN humanitarian agencies, together with the Ukrainian authorities and international partners, launched the Winter Response Plan 2025-2026.

The document provided assistance to the most vulnerable groups of the population – residents of frontline regions, internally displaced persons, the elderly, and families with children.

Priorities included heating, housing insulation, access to electricity, and financial support for households.

Energy: generators, transformers, and grid repairs

Energy remains a key area of international support. The European Union, G7 countries, and individual states have allocated hundreds of millions of euros to restore damaged energy facilities. Assistance includes the supply of transformers, mobile substations, cables, and high-voltage equipment.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund plays a special role, through which donors directly finance the purchase of equipment for Ukrainian energy companies. Among the donors are Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, and other countries.

Generators and critical infrastructure

Thousands of diesel and gas generators have been supplied to hospitals, water utilities, boiler houses, schools, and critical infrastructure facilities. This has allowed vital services to continue operating during prolonged power outages.

In parallel, international partners are funding the repair of heating networks, pipe replacement, and the restoration of boiler houses in cities that are regularly shelled.

Humanitarian aid: money, warmth, and basic necessities

In addition to infrastructural solutions, a large part of the aid is directed directly to people. As part of winter programs, UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations provide cash assistance to households to pay for heating, fuel, and utility services.

Heaters, blankets, warm clothes, and solid fuel are also delivered to residents of rural and frontline communities.

UNICEF and aid to children

A separate area of work is child protection. UNICEF supports the restoration of heat supply in schools, kindergartens, and hospitals, and provides cash assistance to families with children. This allows access to education and medical services to be maintained even during peak cold periods.

Support from individual states

Significant contributions are made by individual partner countries. Great Britain finances the emergency restoration of energy and heating facilities. Norway, within the framework of long-term programs, provides large-scale assistance to civilian infrastructure. EU countries supply equipment, generators, and financial resources for the winter.

One of the most difficult periods of the war that we must endure

Winter 2026 became another test of Ukraine's resilience. The combination of internal resource mobilization and large-scale international support helps to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. Generators, restored heating networks, cash assistance, and Invincibility Points have become key survival tools this winter.

At the same time, the volume of needs remains critically high, which means that international solidarity will continue to be a decisive condition for providing Ukrainians with light and heat. Despite the fact that Ukrainians may be sitting without light, the country is still functioning.

Unfortunately, several factors coincided – and because of this, we have such difficulties: a shortage of air defense and a very harsh winter. However, half of the winter has passed – there is still a little left.

Recall

Ukraine received 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, and Norway. The aid includes transformers, generators, and other energy equipment.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyNews of the WorldPublications
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
UNICEF
United Nations
Switzerland
European Union
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine